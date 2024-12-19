Baltimore area Chick-Fil-A Restaurants celebrate their 2024 Everyday Heroes

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2024, the program is celebrating community or school coaches who affect change and do good. Winning coaches receive 10 boxed meals courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our November winner, Coach Mack Allison, owner of Time2Grind Boxing Gym! Coach Mack serves as a coach and mentor to athletes of all ages, including 2019 Everyday Hero Malik Titus. Coach Mack is even coaching the children of former students, allowing his wisdom, mentorship, and strength make a difference in and out of the ring and across generations.

Nominations are closed for the year, but you can find past winners here, and stay tuned for a new group of honorees in 2025!