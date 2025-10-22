Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and coaches who make a difference every day.





Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants celebrate the September Everyday Heroes winner

For 2025, the program is celebrating community social groups who affect change and do good. Winning groups receive 10 meal voucher cards courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our September winners, the Requity Foundation! This youth workforce development program helps break down barriers between vocational education and the workforce. Vocational students are offered paid work experience in real world settings in trades like construction, contracting, culinary arts, and farming.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a group who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!