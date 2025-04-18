Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants celebrate the March Everyday Heroes winner

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and coaches who make a difference every day. For 2025, the program is celebrating community social groups who affect change and do good. Winning groups receive 10 meal voucher cards courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our March winner, Laura Lathroum, who works with Foster the Family to support and advocate for foster kids and families in Harford County. Laura runs a support group as well as a Blessings Closet through her church to provide free kids clothes for when foster families get a placement.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a group who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!