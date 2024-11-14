Baltimore area Chick-Fil-A Restaurants celebrate October's Everyday Hero

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2024, the program is celebrating community or school coaches who affect change and do good. Winning coaches receive 10 boxed meals courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our October winner, David Cunningham! Coach Cunningham is a football coach at Francis Scott Key High School and always goes the extra mile for his students. His door is always open if they want to talk and he's ready to lend a listening ear. Coach Cunningham encourages his players to win every day with a positive mindset on and off the field.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a coach who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!