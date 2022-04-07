Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - April 2022

The Baltimore Area Chick-Fil-A Restaurants Everyday Heroes program celebrates people doing good in their community. This year, the program highlights kids 18 and younger who are going above and beyond to help their communities, schools, friends, and family.

Congratulations to our February and March winners, Brett Dimeler and Makenzie Greenwood!

If you know a young adult who is deserving, you can nominate them here. Be sure to include an adult's contact information in addition to as many details as possible in your nomination paragraph. Winners will receive a lunch for 10 from the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants!