Baltimore area Chick Fil A Everyday Hero coaches go above and beyond for their students and community

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2024, the program is celebrating community or school coaches who affect change and do good. Winning coaches receive 10 boxed meals courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our August winner, Natasha Costley, the corollary sports coach at Westminster High School! In addition to teaching academics and life skills to students with disabilities through the school's LFI program, she coaches bowling, corn hole, and track and field while running the school's community food pantry with help from her students.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a coach who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!