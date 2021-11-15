Ball Park Buns & Rolls - Extra Innings

Summer isn’t over, it’s just in extra innings! Now that fall has arrived, it’s the perfect time to go outside and grill with friends and family to enjoy the great autumn weather. Ball Park Buns and Rolls wants to celebrate some of our summer favs with a fall grilling twist and encourage fans to keep grilling all year long.

Chef Cory Cross of Ravage Deli shows us how to grill a delicious Autumn Burger with caramelized onions and apples all on a Ball Park Hamburger Bun.

You can find more delicious recipes here, and you can pick up a pack yourself in your grocer’s bread aisle.