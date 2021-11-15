Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Ball Park Buns & Rolls - Extra Innings

Ball Park Buns & Rolls - Extra Innings
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:50 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 16:50:47-05

Summer isn’t over, it’s just in extra innings! Now that fall has arrived, it’s the perfect time to go outside and grill with friends and family to enjoy the great autumn weather. Ball Park Buns and Rolls wants to celebrate some of our summer favs with a fall grilling twist and encourage fans to keep grilling all year long.

Chef Cory Cross of Ravage Deli shows us how to grill a delicious Autumn Burger with caramelized onions and apples all on a Ball Park Hamburger Bun.

You can find more delicious recipes here, and you can pick up a pack yourself in your grocer’s bread aisle.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019