Balance Point Wellness - BPW Assessments

Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 13:41:53-04

BPW Assessment and Consultation Services provide psychological assessments for children, adolescents, and adults struggling with a wide range of socio-emotional, behavioral, cognitive, and/or learning challenges.

Evaluations can inform the diagnosis and treatment of many mental health disorders and can include observations, clinical interviews, record review, collateral information gathering, and psychological testing.

BPW Assements offers tests for children, adolescents, and adults as well as bariatric surgery readiness evaluations.

Learn more here.

