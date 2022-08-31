Back to School Wardrobe Savings

As kids and parents prepare top head back to class, clothes shopping may be at the top of many lists. Schools are back in person, and it's time to replace clothing items that kids may have grown out of during learning from home.

Many parents look to cotton as a durable, comfortable fabric for kid's clothes. Caregivers also look for items that will last all year and throughout different temperatures.

If you have old or outgrown jeans, you can even recycle them! The Blue Jeans Go Green program gives new life to old denim but transforming it into something new.

Learn more about the advantages of cotton here.