Back to School Apps and Tech

Kids need more than just notebooks and pencils to head back to school. Tech expert Albert Lawrence joins us with his top apps and tech to start the year off on the right foot!

Ibotta gives you cash back for the things you buy every day. Download their app or browser extension, add offers on the things you love, and put that cash back towards school supplies!

Set up your remote learner in style with Razer. Join their Student Education Program and get up to 20% off items like desk chairs, web cams, and mics!

Online scams are becoming more widespread. Give yourself peace of mind with Aura to protect your devices and wifi.

Gateway computers are affordable and come in fun colors, with THX audio and tons of great options!

Learn more here.

