Axon Aid - Helping First Responders

First responders face challenging and dangerous situations on a daily basis, and the public safety industry faces the highest incidence of mental health issues as a result of their profession, with roughly 1 in 3 first responders developing post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Axon is the leading agency in public safety technology to help raise awareness on the wellness needs for first responders. The Axon Aid program provides resources to first responders at no cost to them, including disaster relief support, charitable donations and officer wellness. The website features a series of documentaries, stories and segments to help provide tools for managing through a number of topics relevant to responders in managing their mental health.

June was PTSD awareness month, and it is imperative to address the challenges faced by those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities.

Learn more here.