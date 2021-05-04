Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Avocados from Mexico - Cinco de Mayo

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:09:55-04

What's the best part of any Cinco de Mayo celebration? Guacamole!

A great guacamole starts with a great base. Avocados from Mexico are always delicious and always in season. Be sure to choose green, ripe avocados. If an avocado is too hard, it's not ready yet - it will ripen on a counter in a few days, or you can place unripe avocados in a paper bag with an apple or banana to speed up the ripening process.

Traditional guacamole is simple - avocado, salt, onion, lime. Add pepper to spice things up or dill and cucumber for a refreshing twist!

Get more recipes here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020