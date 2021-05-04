Avocados from Mexico - Cinco de Mayo

What's the best part of any Cinco de Mayo celebration? Guacamole!

A great guacamole starts with a great base. Avocados from Mexico are always delicious and always in season. Be sure to choose green, ripe avocados. If an avocado is too hard, it's not ready yet - it will ripen on a counter in a few days, or you can place unripe avocados in a paper bag with an apple or banana to speed up the ripening process.

Traditional guacamole is simple - avocado, salt, onion, lime. Add pepper to spice things up or dill and cucumber for a refreshing twist!

