Aveeno - Sensitive Skin

If you’ve ever felt like your sensitive skin can affect your emotions, or your emotions could affect the condition of your skin, guess what? You're right, and you’re not alone. A new trailblazing campaign is working to de-stigmatize conversations around skin sensitivity.

A new study by Aveeno found that 71% of adults across all ethnicities report having sensitive skin. This can present as anything from dry, red skin to rashes, eczema, and even acne breakouts. Stress and trauma can effect how our skin looks and feels.

Soothing ingredients like oat and feverfew can help soothe dry, irritated skin.

