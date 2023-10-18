Older adults have specific healthcare needs and may need more advanced care than younger patients. Autumn Lake Healthcare’s network of affiliated centers are unique as they each operate independently and allow each facility to maintain its unique culture and method of providing care.

Autumn Lake specializes in short-term rehab, which is helping someone recover from an accident, injury or illness that resulted in them needing hospitalization and therapy services after the hospital. Staff works with the residents to get them back to their prior level of functioning or as close to it as possible, and as quickly as possible.

Autumn Lake also provides long-term care for those residents that going home is no longer the best option, and memory care support for those who need assistance with keeping them in a safer setting.

Autumn Lake Riverview staff were recently honored at the LifeSpan Conference in Ocean City. The dedicated staff has a low turnover rate, with at least 15 staff members there for more than 20 years. This level of comfort gives both residents and their families the peace of mind of knowing they are cared for and supported.

Learn more here.