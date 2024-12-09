Author Sharon Virts discusses her new novel 'Grays of Truth'

After a decades long career in the business world, Sharon Virts followed her passions for writing. Her third novel, 'Grays of Truth' is available now where books are sold!

Grays of Truth is a historical thriller inspired by true events involving one of Baltimore’s most powerful families. With research taken directly from court histories and other testimonials of the time, the story is immersive and simmering with intrigue.

While the story is based on a real-life crime, Virts delicately balances the true to life details by staying true to the spirit of the story and characters, while adding and building some drama for a fast paced, cinematic read.

Virts is also the founder of the #readwithsharon book club, a club dedicated to historical fiction with a fabulous community, discussion, and even occasional author talks.

Learn more here.