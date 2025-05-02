Author Reginald D. Smith shares how to build thriving workplace relationships

Reginald D. Smith is an executive, leadership, and workplace coach. As the founder of RU Coached, he's passionate about improving workplace dynamics, he helps to reshape organizations into ones that encourage the development of successful professional relationships.

Smith explores the importance of these dynamics in his new book, Workplace Relationships That Thrive. The book offers scenarios, questions for reflection, and takeaways to help readers understand how coaching can transform an organization into a workplace that thrives.

As a coach, Reginald helps employees, managers, and executives develop strong and sustainable professional relationships. RU Coached is available for training and workshops to help cultivate a more cohesive team environment.

Workplace Relationships That Thrive is available on Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Amazon.

