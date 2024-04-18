Author Maria Asuelimen - The First One

Maria Asuelimen's guide The First One serves as a critical tool for emerging leaders. Asuelimen addresses how to bridge this gap with authentic leadership principles, preparing individuals to lead with resilience and innovation.

Drawing from the author's extensive experience, The First One explores how pioneering leaders can navigate the challenges of diversity, inclusion, and the shift towards hybrid workplaces. With insightful strategies and personal anecdotes, the book aims to inspire a new generation of leaders to rise with resilience, innovate within their roles, and embrace the complexities of leading in the 21st century.

The book also challenges the idea that people are easily categorized, or that only certain people or personality types can lead. Everyone has strengths and perspectives to strengthen and galvanize the workplace.

The First One is available on the website or wherever books are sold.