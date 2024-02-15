Author Jean Burgess - That Summer She Found Her Voice

Set against a backdrop of the 1970’s Baltimore music scene, That Summer She Found Her Voice: A Retro Novel is now available for pre-order.

Exploring themes of emerging feminism, social injustice, and personal spirituality, That Summer She Found Her Voice follows 23-year-old Margie Stevens as she pulls herself out of a spiraling, heartbreak-induced depression and begins a personal journey of discovery.

The book is packed with Baltimore landmarks like St. Leo's Chuch, Vaccaro's, and bygone venues like The Famous Ballroom and Cafe Park Plaza. Readers will enjoy a hit of nostalgia even as the book confronts issues still top of mind today.

That Summer She Found Her Voice: A Retro Novel is available now for pre-order and debuts April 9. Learn more and order your copy here.