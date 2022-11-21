Author Buzz Bissinger on The Mosquito Bowl

Writing with the style and rigor that won him a Pulitzer Prize and have made several of his books modern classics, Buzz Bissinger’s THE MOSQUITO BOWL is an extraordinary, untold story from the Second World War.

THE MOSQUITO BOWL is the story of these brave and extraordinary young men, those who survived and those who did not, and the families and landscapes that shaped them. Bissinger takes us from the fields of America’s campuses, where boys played at being Marines, to the darkest and deadliest battlegrounds in history.

Buzz Bissinger talks about his motivation for writing, and about his excitement for this book.