Aura's Techwise study examines the link between screen time and mental health

Kids get a lot of time with devices, and online safety continues to be more challenging, especially for parents hoping to keep their children safe.

While technology has enabled so much connection, there is a dark side to tech use. Now, a ground-breaking new study aims to uncover issues related to online behavior and screen time. Aura's Techwise study aims to examine the links between screen time and mental health in children.

While being online can help kids discover so much, it can also pose a safety issue. Parents can help in three main ways:



Talk with your children openly and freely about screen time. You should know what type of content they're seeing and who they're interacting with.

Provide structure and set time limits for screen time. Make sure kids know what online behavior is appropriate and what isn't.

Use tools or apps to help monitor and set limits.

Parents want to strike a balance between giving children privacy and growing their independence and over-monitoring them. Tools like Aura and the Techwise study can go far to helping everyone be safe online.

