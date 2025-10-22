October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and it has never been more urgent to talk about how personal information is being bought and sold online. From buying a house to having a baby, major life events make consumers vulnerable targets. Driving this problem is a booming $300 billion industry powered by data brokers - companies that profit from selling personal information without consumer knowledge or consent.





Take steps to protect your information duting Cyersecurity Awareness Month

Aura can help protect your personal data

Data brokers pull from public records, credit card purchases, search history and more to build a profile of your data to sell. This information is valuable to everyone from advertisers to scammers to employers, and is usually bought and sold without your knowledge.

Use extra caution when going through a major life event like a new baby or home purchase as scams are more likely during these times. You can search yourself to see what info is already out there, but removing this information can be tedious. Aura offers automated data broker removal as well as scam protection and monitoring and alert services.

Learn more here.