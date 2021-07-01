ATI Physical Therapy - Movement and Aging

In a new survey conducted by ATI Physical Therapy, more than half of respondents said they were not as physically active and had more aches and pains during the COVID-19 pandemic as they had been previously.

Regular exercise and movement can help maintain muscle strength and flexibility and help cardiovascular fitness, which lead to better mobility and more independence as we age. It;s recommended to get 150 minutes of vigorous exercise a week.

If you're experiencing pain that keeps you from exercise or other movement, physical therapy can help. Physical therapists are professionally trained to help you find the root causes of what's causing you pain.

