Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

ATI Physical Therapy - Movement and Aging

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 13:29:50-04

In a new survey conducted by ATI Physical Therapy, more than half of respondents said they were not as physically active and had more aches and pains during the COVID-19 pandemic as they had been previously.

Regular exercise and movement can help maintain muscle strength and flexibility and help cardiovascular fitness, which lead to better mobility and more independence as we age. It;s recommended to get 150 minutes of vigorous exercise a week.

If you're experiencing pain that keeps you from exercise or other movement, physical therapy can help. Physical therapists are professionally trained to help you find the root causes of what's causing you pain.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020