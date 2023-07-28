Athletes Unlimited - Women's Lacrosse

Athletes Unlimited announced it will return to USA Lacrosse headquarters in Baltimore to play the third season of its women’s professional lacrosse league from July 20 through August 13.

The 2023 lineup of players includes more than a dozen players who have won world championships for the U.S. women’s national team.

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse features a range of scoring innovations. Individual athletes earn points based on both team wins and individual performance to become the champions in team sports. Points are earned on every play and the leaderboard will change constantly.

In addition, teams change each week with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams. At the end of the four-week season, the player with the most points is crowned as the league’s individual champion.

Learn more and find the full schedule here.

