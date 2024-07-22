Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse is Back in Sparks!

Athletes Unlimited announced it will return to USA Lacrosse headquarters in Baltimore to play the fourth season of its women’s professional lacrosse league from July 15 through August 11.

The 2024 lineup of players includes All American and National team players as well as some probable future Olympians - women's lacrosse will debut at the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse features a range of scoring innovations. Individual athletes earn points based on both team wins and individual performance to become the champions in team sports. Points are earned on every play and the leaderboard will change constantly.

In addition, teams change each week with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams. At the end of the four-week season, the player with the most points is crowned as the league’s individual champion.

Learn more and find the full schedule here.