Trinity School in Ellicott City offers a faith-based education with rigorous academics to students in prek-3 through 8th grade.

At Trinity School, students develop critical thinking skills, recognize the interconnectedness of all to embrace a sense of commitment to the global community, and become lifelong learners who demonstrate integrity, kindness and show the goodness of God by example. Several Trinity staff members were students themselves, and now send their own children there.





At Trinity School, students are seen, heard, valued, and connected

Maintaining small class sizes for more individual instruction means Trinity students are seen, heard, valued, and connected. There are extracurricular programs to help students become their best selves, including athletics and after school clubs.

