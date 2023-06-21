Ask for Protons - Dr. Ferris

Dr. Matthew Ferris, Medical Director of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, discusses the rise in cancer occurrences among young people and the benefits of choosing protons to treat these cancers.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation that results in far fewer side effects and significantly lowers the chances of secondary cancers.

