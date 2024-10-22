Arden Courts provides specialized memory care for seniors

As part of the nationwide Promedica Health System, Arden Courts is a purpose-built community based on an extensive 5-year research study. The design and layout are meant to be friendly, familiar, and safe.

For over 25 years Arden Courts has provided individualized memory care for residents across 26 states. Their location in Pikesville features beautiful common spaces, an inviting kitchen, and family rooms and walking paths designed with the residents in mind. With 10 hours a day of programming and activities, residents are engaged in a caring, friendly community.

Arden Courts also serves as a resource for families and caregivers of those living with memory care needs.

Arden Courts has the knowledge and experience needed to cater to the ever-growing number of people that need specialized memory care. Learn more or schedule a tour here.

Learn more about Arden Courts during our Discover the Power of Age special on October 29 at 7:10 pm on WMAR.