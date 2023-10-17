Arden Courts - Power of Age 2023

As part of the nationwide Promedica Health System, Arden Courts is a purpose-built community based on an extensive 5-year research study. The campus design and layout are meant to be friendly, familiar, and safe.

At Arden Courts, families can enjoy the peace of mind of knowing their loved ones are safe and cared for. Through 24/7 nursing care, individualized care plans, and staff with specialized dementia training, Arden Courts truly stands out among care facilities. It's not the end of a journey, it's the beginning of a new chapter.

For over 25 years, Arden Courts has provided individualized memory care for residents across 26 states. They also serve as a resource for families and caregivers of those living with memory care needs by offering family friendly programming and caregiver support groups. Arden Courts has the knowledge and experience needed to cater to the ever-growing number of people that need specialized memory care.

Learn more about Arden Courts here.