Arden Courts - Power of Age 2022

Arden Courts is a free standing assisted living community that specifically cares for individuals living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. The facility was expertly designed to accommodate the unique needs of memory care patients while still allowing them the freedom and independence they desire.

Residents are able to socialize, exercise, and continue their favorite hobbies at Arden Courts. The community provides daily lifestyle programing, Engagement Treatment Therapy, expansive protected outdoor space with continuous walking paths, and so much more. There is also 24/7 access to licensed nurses.

Learn more about Arden Courts here, or tune into the Power of Age special on Wednesday, October 26th at 7:25 pm for more information.