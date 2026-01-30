Archbishop Borders School is a dual language immersion school for students in Pre-K 3 to Grade 8 in Southeast Baltimore.

Students take their academic subjects in full immersion in both languages, with half of their daily curriculum in Spanish and the other half in English.





Learn more about Archbishop Borders School

Archbishop Borders School empowers students with dual immersion learning

Families from over 30 zip codes choose Archbishop Borders because they value a rigorous bilingual education and believe in the mission of faith, diversity, and academic excellence.

Graduates receive the Pathway to Biliteracy seal on their diplomas after meeting benchmarks provided by Boston College, including a bilingual adjudicated oratorical presentation.

