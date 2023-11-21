People everywhere, from Main Street to the White House, are speaking out louder than ever on environmental issues.

A Harris Poll conducted by the Arbor Day Foundation shows that 7-of-10 consumers will spend money with companies committed to sustainability, and with good reason - trees clean our air and water, provide habitat for wildlife, connect communities, and support our health and well-being.

So, the Arbor Day Foundation is now renewing its efforts to plant 500 million trees by 2027.

To learn more, click here.