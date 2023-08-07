APGFCU - Youth Financial Education

Studies show that good financial habits start in childhood, and that's why Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) is dedicated to youth financial education.

The M3 Money Club is for kids ages 4-12 and introduces and builds on concepts like saving, spending, and budgeting.

APGFCU has two student-run branches in Edgewood High School and Cecil College. The focus of the student-run branches is to empower students through skills development and hands-on work experience.

Financial Reality Fairs help kids learn to make real-world choices by giving students a career, income, family and debt (student loans and credit card debt). Students then determine how the income will be spent to meet the needs and wants of the family.

Learn more about APGFCU's education programs here.