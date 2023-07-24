Teachers and school staff play a vital role in the community making an impact on the next generation. The Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) U-educate program helps educators and school staff save money through specialized products, discounts, preferred rates, and reduced fees.
Some of the key highlights of the program include:
- Summer Savings Account with an above-market annual interest rate
- No fee for out-of-network ATM transactions
- An extra .50% discount off an auto loan or regular education loan
- $500 first mortgage loan rebate
- A certificate rate bump of .25% on 48, 60, and 84-month standard certificates
Teachers are also eligible for other incentives like a yearly sweepstakes and a special Educator Rewards Visa.
Any educator or school staffer lives, works, worships, volunteers, or goes to school in Harford, Cecil or Baltimore County or Baltimore City is eligible for the U Educate program.
Learn more here.