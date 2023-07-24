Teachers and school staff play a vital role in the community making an impact on the next generation. The Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) U-educate program helps educators and school staff save money through specialized products, discounts, preferred rates, and reduced fees.

Some of the key highlights of the program include:



Summer Savings Account with an above-market annual interest rate

No fee for out-of-network ATM transactions

An extra .50% discount off an auto loan or regular education loan

$500 first mortgage loan rebate

A certificate rate bump of .25% on 48, 60, and 84-month standard certificates

Teachers are also eligible for other incentives like a yearly sweepstakes and a special Educator Rewards Visa.

Any educator or school staffer lives, works, worships, volunteers, or goes to school in Harford, Cecil or Baltimore County or Baltimore City is eligible for the U Educate program.

