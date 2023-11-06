APGFCU - Repairing Credit

You need good credit to secure a loan - but what if you need the loan so you can build or repair your credit?

Building or repairing credit can be a daunting task, but Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) has some practical tips to help.



Always start with a budget of what you can truly afford for monthly payments

Open credit with moderate limits, and not to use the entire limit unless paid off monthly

Don't open too many accounts at one time. The number of inquiries has an adverse impact on credit and is a red flag to lenders

Pay bills on or before the due date

APGFCU also offers the Credit Builder program to help rebuild credit. The prgram was designed to help members who experienced a change in their financial situation due to things such as job loss, divorce, or medical expenses but who demonstrate a willingness and commitment to repay their loans on time. It offers secured and unsecured loans with reasonable interest rates and manageable repayment periods.

