APGFCU - Paying for College

A recent study conducted by the College Board reflects that college graduates earn 80% more on average than high school graduates, which can add up to more than $1 million over a lifetime. If you want to pursue higher education, or you're a parent saving for future higher education, Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) has some factors to consider.

Does your chosen career path need a degree? If so, map our your education and career plans and consider whether you'll need to save for additional degrees like a Masters or PhD. Start saving early, and take advantage of potential tax benefits like Maryland 529 or Coverdell plans.

Fill out the FAFSA application. You may think you don't qualify, but billions of dollars are left on the table each year, and you don't want to miss out.

Apply for as many scholarships as possible. These can stack ,so even small specialized scholarships can add up and help offset costs. APGFCU offers scholarships to high school students 18 years of age or younger who are current APGFCU members, anticipating a Spring 2024 graduation, or a continuing student of a college, trade school or a certificate program in 2024, or an adult returning to a for-credit college, trade school or a certificate program in 2024.

Learn more about these options plus more here.