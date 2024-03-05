APGFCU - Mortgage Programs

Purchasing a new home is easier if you’re securing a mortgage through APGFCU. They want you to know there are several programs to help first time buyers purchase their dream home.

APGFCU has loan programs that require little money down to qualified borrowers – anywhere from 0% down to 3%. In addition, they can also connect their members with closing cost assistance programs to help borrowers come up with the needed funds for closing.

They can also teach prospective buyers about available grants and loans that may assist them in achieving their financial goals.

