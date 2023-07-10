APGFCU - Financial Education

Planning for your financial future is important at every stage in life. Whether you’re just starting a career, starting a family or considering retirement, Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) can help prepare you for all phases of your financial life.

According to a PYMNTS report, 63% of US consumers are living paycheck to paycheck, 1/3 of US consumers say they aren’t currently saving any money, 57% of Americans don’t have enough in savings to cover a $1,000 emergency expense, and 64 million Americans have debt in collections. These numbers are overwhelming, and APGFCU is committed to providing free financial education and improving quality of life for members.

Our financial habits start from childhood, and APGFCU's M3 Money Club is designed to help kids aged 4-12 learn the basics of savings and spending. Additionally, they partner with schools to provide student-run credit union opportunities.

It's never too late for adults to learn - APGFCU offers a series of webinars and seminars, an online financial wellness platform, as well as one-on-one financial coaching.

Learn more and find educational resources here.