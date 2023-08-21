APGFCU - Community Commitment

Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) believes in the philosophy of "People Helping People" and prove it every day by supporting the communities they serve.

Last year, APGFCU participated in more than 300 community-involvement opportunities across Harford, Cecil, Baltimore Counties and Baltimore City. They recently sponsored or participated in the Baltimore County Library Summer Reading program, the Springside Community Services youth event, the Dundalk Housing Fair, the Maryland Army National Guard Family Day in Reisterstown and the Chesapeake Gateway Chamber Family Fest in Middle River.

In 2022, APGFCU provided $605,000 in sponsorships and donations and $60,000 in scholarships.

