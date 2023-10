At APGFCU, security is our priority.

Financial scammers are out to get your money. So, you need to be careful.

They may call or text and tell you they’re from the IRS and say that you owe money.

They may tell you there’s a problem, or they want you to verify a fraudulent withdrawal.

Or they may say that you won a prize.

APGFCU knows best tool to stop fraudsters is knowledge.

For a listing of various scams along with tips on how to avoid them, click here.