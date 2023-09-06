Annmarie Sculpture Garden - Artsfest

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland is a place like no other. The sculpture garden features a 1/4 mile walking path that meanders through the woods past permanent and loaned sculpture, and many hidden surprises along the way. Annmarie’s collection features over thirty works on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art.

Artsfest 2023 is right around the corner, and it's an event you'll want to see. With more than 150 artist booths, 30 bands, and so many other things to do and see, Artsfest is truly a unique experience. Stay right in the middle of the action with food trucks, kids activities, and the music tent, or find peace and quiet along the walking path.

Artsfest takes place September 16-17, 2023. Buy tickets and learn more here.