Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is located in Solomons, Maryland, where the Patuxent River meets the Chesapeake Bay.

The Sculpture Garden features a quarter mile walking path that meanders through the woods past permanent and loaned sculptures including works on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art.

Starting November 25th, and running through January 1st, it will be the most magical time of the year in the garden as the grounds are transformed into an outdoor twinkling wonderland – Annmarie Garden in Lights!

Learn more and plan your trip here.