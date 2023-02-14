Anne Arundel County Department of Detention - Now Hiring

If you're looking for a rewarding career with plenty of growth opportunities, the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention is hiring now.

The Jennifer Road Detention Center provides training for all employees. Employees say that the ability to help people is one of the biggest perks of the job. The department provides resources to help rehabilitate, including job placement programs, finding shelters, and providing drug and mental health treatment.

There are numerous benefits to working for the county, including a competitive salary, ample paid vacation time, excellent health benefits, and a pension program.

Learn more and apply here.