Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities - Now Hiring

If you've ever thought about a career in public safety, the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities is currently hiring for several positions.

Open positions include detention officers, booking officers, and correctional records clerks. Some open roles include a sign on bonus. The department provides training for employees as well as a robust benefits package.

Candidates should be hard working, focused on public safety, and enjoy being part of a team that works together to ensure integrity and security. There are many opportunities for growth and promotion within the department.

If you're interesting in applying, click here to learn more.