Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities - April 2023

If you thrive in fast paced working environments, consider the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities.

At AADDF, you can help make a difference. Detention officers help facilitate programs within the department like resume writing class, food service training, drug addiction treatment, work release and home arrest work programs, and more.

AADDF is currently developing a county wide reentry hub, designed to help former inmates. The hub will include housing and job aids, mental health and drug addiction counseling, work assitance, and even a boutique offering clothing for interviews.

Learn more and apply here.