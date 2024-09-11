Watch Now
Annapolis Songwriters Festival celebrates the art of songwriting

The Annapolis Songwriters Festival is a vibrant celebration of songwriting, where music enthusiasts can enjoy intimate performances from a diverse lineup of talented songwriters.

Held in the scenic city of Annapolis, the festival offers a unique opportunity for attendees to hear the stories behind the songs, connect with artists, and experience the creative process up close. It brings together both established and emerging songwriters, creating a rich cultural event that fosters community spirit and showcases the artistry of songwriting.

From September 12-15, people can enjoy a variety of both free and ticketed shows and events. Special events include songwriting workshops (including a youth session), meet-and-greets, and more.

Find the full schedule here.

Learn more and buy tickets and VIP passes to select shows here.

