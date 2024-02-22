Annapolis Restaurant Week: Titan Hospitality Group

Titan Hospitality Group is the premier restaurant management group in the Mid-Allantic, with over 25 years of restaurant management experience.

Headquartered in Anne Arundel County, Titan Hospitality Group owns, operates and is affiliated with restaurants in DC, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Two of its most popular restaurants are participating in Annapolis restaurant week from February 24- March 3. The Lodge Annapolis, the newest member of the Titan family, features a two-course lunch menu for $19.95. Blackwall Hitch, a long-standing neighborhood favorite, features a two-course lunch menu for $19.95 and a three-course dinner menu for $39.95.

Come try something new or enjoy an old favorite. To learn more, visit BlackWallHitchAnnapolis.com and LodgeAnnapolis.com.