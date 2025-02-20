Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Annapolis Restaurant Week has delicious deals and new brunch options

Posted

Annapolis Restaurant Week is almost here! It’s the most popular week of the year to dine out in Annapolis - for good reason.

From February 22 - March 2, enjoy great values at 37 of your favorite Annapolis restaurants. Participating From seafood and steaks to Italian, Latin, southern comfort and all-American fare, everyone will find something to love!

Enjoy pre-fixe pricing on breakfast, lunch, and dinner specials, and don't miss new brunch specials available this year!

Click here to see participating restaurants, menus, and make reservations.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are