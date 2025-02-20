Annapolis Restaurant Week has delicious deals and new brunch options

Annapolis Restaurant Week is almost here! It’s the most popular week of the year to dine out in Annapolis - for good reason.

From February 22 - March 2, enjoy great values at 37 of your favorite Annapolis restaurants. Participating From seafood and steaks to Italian, Latin, southern comfort and all-American fare, everyone will find something to love!

Enjoy pre-fixe pricing on breakfast, lunch, and dinner specials, and don't miss new brunch specials available this year!

Click here to see participating restaurants, menus, and make reservations.