Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024 - Tuscan Prime

We're continuing our preview of Annapolis Restaurant Week with Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse!

Known for high-quality cuts of steaks and chops, authentic Italian cuisine with a modern twist, craft cocktails, and decadent over the top homemade desserts, Tuscan Prime offers a memorable dining experience for every guest.

Located in the Annapolis Town Center, the restaurant is excited to showcase its culinary excellence to new and returning guests during Annapolis Restaurant Week. Offering a specially curated menu, guests can indulge in a 2-course lunch priced at $19.95 or a sumptuous 3-course dinner priced at $39.95.

Tuscan Prime recently marked their two year anniversary, and the celebration continues with Prime Duo special, where 2 guests get to celebrate with a three-course menu paired with a bottle of our Prime wine for $100.00 (served daily 4:00-7:00 Monday- Thursday).

Whether guests are seeking a casual lunch or an elegant dinner experience, Tuscan Prime promises to deliver an unforgettable experience that celebrates the flavors of Italy with a modern flair!

Learn more and make reservations here.

Learn more about Annapolis Restaurant Week here.