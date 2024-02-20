Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024 - Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Ruth's Chris Annapolis is a proud participant of Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024! Starting February 24, make your reservations and enjoy a starter, entree, and side for just $39.99! Don't miss the Ruth's Classics, which include a starter, entree, side, and dessert starting at $54.95.

Sunday through Friday, you can also find Happy Hour specials on food and rinks from 4:30-6:30 pm.

You can also host your next event at Ruth's Chris Annapolis! The location has multiple indoor and outdoor options for any size and budget.

Learn more and make your reservations here.

Learn more about Annapolis Restaurant Week here.