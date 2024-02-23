Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024- Main & Market

We're celebrating Annapolis Restaurant Week with Main & Market Catering, Cafe, and Bakery!

Main & Market is adored in Annapolis and known for “making life delicious”. The cafe encourages guest to savor each moment and indulge in the pleasure of the freshest foods.

For Annapolis Restaurant Week, enjoy breakfast and lunch specials including Main & Market's famous breakfast pastries, pumpkin muffins, Hungarian soup, and so much more. There are also daily specials, and - the return of daily breakfast! Main & Market will be open for weekday breakfast at 8am daily, a first since March of 2020!

Main & Market is also available for catering events, from weddings to tailgates to showers and any event or size in between. Be sure to ask about their custom cakes!

Find menus and learn more about Main & Market here.

Learn more about Annapolis Restaurant Week here.